Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cosmo Films share price gains 7% as board to consider share buyback

The share price jumped 129 percent in the last one year.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Cosmo Films share price added 7 percent intraday on October 19 as the board is to consider a share buyback on October 26.

At 1154 hours, Cosmo Films was quoting at Rs 454.80, up Rs 27.60, or 6.46 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 491 on August 20, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 187.20 on March 24, 2020.

It is trading 7.37 percent below its 52-week high and 142.95 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price jumped 129 percent in the last one year.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 12:12 pm

