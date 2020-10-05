172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|cams-share-price-gains-after-goldman-sachs-others-buy-32-5-lakh-shares-5922471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CAMS share price gains after Goldman Sachs, others buy 32.5 lakh shares

Analysts advise investors to hold the stock either in full or partial quantity, given the strong business market share, asset-light business model, expected growth and no direct listed peer.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) share price gained 2 percent intraday on October 5 after foreign investors lapped up shares of the registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds that recently debuted on the bourses.

Goldman Sachs Asset Managment-A/C Goldman Sachs Emerging Market Equity Fund, G S A Mgt LP-A Dev Of G S Co A/C G S Funds Sicav-G S Global Markets Equity Portfolio, Smallcap World Fund Inc, Fidelity Advisor Series VIII Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund, Fidelity Investment Trust A/C, Fidelity Southeast Asia Fund and Canara Robeco Mutual Fund bought 32,56,255 CAMS shares on October 1, according to data available on the exchanges.

CAMS opened for trading day on October 1 at Rs 1,518, 23.4 percent over the issue price of Rs 1,230.

Close

Analysts advise investors to hold the stock either in full or partial quantity, given the strong business market share, asset-light business model, expected growth going ahead and no direct listed peer, though the company's growth is linked to AUM of mutual funds.

related news

India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds, CAMS has an aggregate market share of 70 percent based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM).

During FY17-20, CAMS' revenue grew at a 14 percent CAGR, EBITDA 13 percent and profit 12 percent. The balance sheet is lean with zero debt and negative working capital, thus resulting in healthy return ratios (FY20 RoE/RoCE at 35/37 percent).
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 09:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #CAMS

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.