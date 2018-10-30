App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Yes Bank; target of Rs 270: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Yes Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Yes Bank


2QFY19 PAT declined 4% YoY to INR9.6b on account of elevated provisions/MTM losses. PPoP increased 24% YoY to INR23.7b (4% miss). Based on 1HFY19 PAT of INR22.3b, we estimate YES to deliver 2HFY19 PAT of INR24.0b – implying residual growth of 6.5%. NII grew 28% YoY, led by strong loan growth (61% YoY) and stable margins of 3.3%. YES has INR1.8b of unamortized MTM losses to be recognized in FY19.


Outlook


We lower our FY19/20E earnings by 11%/9% and estimate FY19/20 RoE of 16.7%/17.9%. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of INR270 (from INR350), based on 1.8xBV, which is at a 20% discount to three-year average multiple.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Yes Bank

