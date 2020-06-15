App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltamp Transformers; target of Rs 1244: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Voltamp Transformers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1244 in its research report dated June 11, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Voltamp Transformers


Voltamp Transformers reported healthy set of numbers however lower Other income (MTM loss) dragged profitability. Based on our estimates, order inflow stood at ~Rs2.5bn (up ~33.5% YoY) as on 4QFY20, translating order backlog to Rs4.7bn (executable over next two-three quarters). We expect Voltamp to report muted volume CAGR over next two years (FY20-22E) owing to weak economic environment. The management would be bidding cautiously for orders and believes that several industries like Infrastructure, Steel, Cement, Oil & Gas, Renewables (especially Solar) and Chemicals etc. to have huge opportunities in medium to long-term.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at attractive valuations of 12.9/10.4x FY21E/22E. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with TP of Rs1244.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Voltamp Transformers

