Buy V-Guard Industries; target of Rs 300: Sharekhan

The company aims to scale up in-house manufacturing to 75% to enhance competitiveness and efficiency, which will lead to margin improvement. Manufacturing facilities for fans, inverters, and batteries are expected to come on board in the near future. Premiumisation of fans, digital UPS, and market share gain in batteries and inverters would aid revenue growth and margins. Improving working capital cycle and cash flows as well as negligible debt provide us further comfort. We expect Revenue/PAT CAGR of ~19%/~22% over FY2022-FY2024E EPS.

We retain our Buy rating on V-Guard Industries Limited (V-Guard) with a revised PT of Rs. 300, given its expansion into non-South markets, entry into new product categories, and volume-driven growth across verticals.

At 15:19 hrs V-Guard Industries was quoting at Rs 238.00, down Rs 4.05, or 1.67 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 245.50 and an intraday low of Rs 236.60.

It was trading with volumes of 21,264 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.90 percent or Rs 2.15 at Rs 242.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 274.80 and 52-week low Rs 181.90 on 04 October, 2021 and 24 February, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.39 percent below its 52-week high and 30.84 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,273.99 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

