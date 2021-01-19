MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.45 - 73.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, Strength in dollar index and weakness in equities put some pressure in currency and USDINR pair reverted from 73 levels once again.

January 19, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Strength in dollar index and weakness in equities put some pressure in currency and USDINR pair reverted from 73 levels once again. The Rupee closed near 73.28 levels deprecating by almost 20 paise. • The U.S. Dollar Index gained upside momentum and is trying to settle above the 50 EMA at 90.95. In case this attempt is successful, the U.S. Dollar Index might move further towards the next resistance level of 91.20.

Currency futures on NSE

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has recently unveiled his $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal. Interestingly, this announcement did not put any pressure on the U.S. dollar. • The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.32 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 15% in the February series while marginal decline was seen in January series contracts.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR JAN futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.18-73.22Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.45/ 73.55Stop Loss: 73.05
 Support: 73.05/72.90Resistance: 73.45/73.55

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Jan 19, 2021 08:56 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.