Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement

The company announced a 20% y-o-y growth in domestic and consolidated sales volumes for Q1FY2024 indicating sustained strong demand environment and possibility of market share gains. RIL cuts domestic petcoke prices by 10% m-o-m for July 2023 while they are lower by 16% q-o-q in Q1FY2024. International petcoke and Australian coal prices too decline q-o-q. Pan-India average cement prices corrected by just 1.6% q-o-q partially retaining savings from P&F costs. Cement prices become key monitorable in the wake of sustained decline in power & fuel (P&F) costs post Q1FY2024.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on UltraTech with a revised PT of Rs. 9,400, increasing our valuation multiple, amid strong demand and operational cost tailwinds.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

UltraTech Cement - 03 -07 - 2023 - khan