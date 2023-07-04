Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement
The company announced a 20% y-o-y growth in domestic and consolidated sales volumes for Q1FY2024 indicating sustained strong demand environment and possibility of market share gains. RIL cuts domestic petcoke prices by 10% m-o-m for July 2023 while they are lower by 16% q-o-q in Q1FY2024. International petcoke and Australian coal prices too decline q-o-q. Pan-India average cement prices corrected by just 1.6% q-o-q partially retaining savings from P&F costs. Cement prices become key monitorable in the wake of sustained decline in power & fuel (P&F) costs post Q1FY2024.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy on UltraTech with a revised PT of Rs. 9,400, increasing our valuation multiple, amid strong demand and operational cost tailwinds.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.