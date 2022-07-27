English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1220: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1220 in its research report dated July 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 27, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Tech Mahindra


    Tech Mahindra’s (TechM) Q1FY2023 revenue was ahead of estimates, but EBIT margin lagged our estimates; Q1 saw strong deal intake, healthy deal pipeline, and good client mining. However, top accounts growth and cash generation remained weak. TechM is well poised to deliver strong revenue growth in the medium term, given strong deal wins, healthy deal pipeline, rising spending on 5G by telecom operators, and higher demand for cloud, connectivity, engineering, and XDS practices. Though wage revision is expected to weigh on Q2FY2023 margin, it would be offset by pricing leverage, recovery in the mobility business, and absence of large deal transition expenses. Management expects 100-150 bps q-o-q margin expansion in each quarter in FY2023.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy recommendation on TechM with a revised PT of Rs. 1,220, given robust deal wins, rising 5G spends, and reasonable valuation. The stock trades at 14x its FY2024E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tech Mahindra - 260722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tech Mahindra
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.