172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-tci-express-target-of-rs-900-icici-direct-2-6081041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on TCI Express has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on TCI Express


TCI Express’ (TCIEL) revenue saw strong sequential improvement in revenues (although YoY still not normalised). MoM also the momentum remained on a positive trajectory, brought about by a broad-based recovery across sectors. EBITDA margins expanded 1300 bps QoQ (389 bps YoY) to 15.3% mainly due to cost control measures employed by the company, which is evident in lower employee, other expenses and higher gross margins. Subsequently, absolute EBITDA came in at Rs 33 crore vs. Rs 2 crore in Q1FY21 and Rs 31 crore in Q2FY20. Buoyed by the strong operating performance, PAT came in at Rs 24 crore vs Rs 1 crore in Q1FY21 and Rs 26 crore in Q2FY20 (YoY de-growth due to lower tax rate in the base quarter).


Outlook


The management’s singular focus on carrying profitable shipments in the B2B segment along the surface route, has consistently led to stable operational performance, even amid lower volumes scenario (as seen in H1). Low leverage, a robust growth trajectory and high core return ratios (FY22E RoCE at 28%, healthy FCF yield), position TCIEL as one of the preferred picks in the logistics space. We value TCIEL at 33x P/E with a target price of Rs 900 and maintain our BUY recommendation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TCI Express

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.