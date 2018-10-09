App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 780: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated October 03, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Steel


In our recent interaction with TATA Steel ’s (TATA) Investor Relations Team , they reemphasized on their plans to expand market share in India with 1) B rownfield expansion of Kalinganagar operations, 2) acquisition of Usha Martin’s (UML) steel operations in Jamshedpur and 3) increase in utilization of recently acquired Bhushan Ste el (BSL). Management is confident of significant improvement in margins of acquired assets with the rationalization of input prices and increase in realizations to bring them on par with TATA . Firm outlook on steel prices, reduction of exposure to Europe an markets (through JV with ThyssenKrupp) and sweating of acquired assets increases our conviction (TP of Rs780). Newsflow on Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) acquisition can remain an overhang in the near term.


Outlook


However, we believe that recently concluded acquisition of UML would reduce TATA’s aggressiveness for BPSL’s acquisition. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 9, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tata Steel

