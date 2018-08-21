App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 770: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tata Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated August 14, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Steel


Tata Steel (TATA) reported Q1FY19 earnings above our estimates on the back of beat in TATA Steel Europe (TSE) earnings. Adjusted for one-off charge of Rs1.25bn for rates and taxes in domestic operations and non-cash forex translation loss of Rs5.5bn in South East Asia (SEA) financing arms, EBITDA rose 10% QoQ/44%YoY to Rs71.4bn (PLe:Rs69.5bn). Domestic operations reported 10% QoQ/62% rise in Adj. EBITDA/t to Rs17,500/t (PLe:Rs17,500/t). TSE delivered EBITDA/t of US$100/t (PLe:US$70) due to better availability of Hot strip mill and expansion in spreads.


Outlook


However, the structural restructuring of Chinese mill’s operating model (with profitability being the top priority), strong fundamentals of domestic market and ample growth options would drive steady return and payback on these acquired assets. We reiterate BUY with TP of Rs770, EV/EBITDA 6x FY20E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:04 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tata Steel

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

