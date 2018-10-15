App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Sponge; target of Rs 1160: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Tata Sponge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1160 in its research report dated October 12, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on Tata Sponge


We maintain Buy on Tata Sponge (TSIL) with a revised TP of Rs1160. Q2 results were weak due to exceptional circumstances which led to high iron ore and maintenance cost. Overall, we expect strong operational performance during FY19-20E led by robust pricing, healthy spreads and increasing volumes as additional EC clearance of 40ktpa is expected soon. Clarity on capex towards the build-up of new steel complex is still elusive but strong cash rich balance sheet provides comfort. Valuations remain attractive at 2.3x FY20E EV/EBITDA making risk-reward favorable.


Outlook


We revise our TP to Rs1160 and maintain buy. Key downside risks are fall in sponge iron prices and higher coal costs.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 04:29 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations #Tata Sponge

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.