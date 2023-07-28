Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 750: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Tata Motors

TTMT’s consolidated Q1 performance beat our estimates, driven by ~210bps QoQ JLR EBIT margin expansion to 8.5% (higher than the 6% FY24 guidance; underlying margins at 7.5%, adjusted for the higher ~10K units production for planned shutdown in 2Q). While domestic CVs are likely to peak-out over FY23- 25E, JLR outlook remains healthy, given the strong focus on mix, realizations and profitability, supported by a high order book; similarly, 2 new SUV launches are expected to drive performance in the Indian PV business 4QFY24 onwards.

Outlook

We introduce FY26 estimates and upgrade FY24E/FY25E consol EPS by 84%/45% (reflecting sustained higher margins at JLR) and maintain BUY, with revised SOTP-based TP of Rs750/share (Rs605 earlier), based on FY25E.

Tata Motors - 26 -07 - 2023 - emkay