English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy TATA Motors; target of Rs 590: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on TATA Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated May 13, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST
    buy

    buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on TATA Motors

    TATA Motors (TTMT)’s 4QFY23 result was a strong beat across businesses resulting in consol. PAT of INR56b (v/s est. of INR27b). Consol. net debt (auto) reduced INR138b QoQ to INR437b. With expected JLR wholesales of ~400k in FY24, management is targeting >6% EBIT margin, FCF of GBP2b and to reduce net debt to <GBP1b. India businesses are focused on margin expansions as volume growth is likely to moderate in FY24.


    Outlook

    We upgrade our consol. EPS by 13%/6% for FY24E/25E to factor in: a) JLR’s volume ramp up as well as moderation in certain costs, and b) margin improvements in India businesses. Reiterate BUY with a Mar’25 SOTP-based TP of INR590.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TATA Motors - 13 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Motors
    first published: May 15, 2023 03:05 pm