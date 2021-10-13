MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 495: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 495 in its research report dated October 13, 2021.

Broker Research
October 13, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
KR Choksey's research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors announced that private equity firm TPG Group would be investing INR 7,500 crore in its new wholly owned electric vehicle subsidiary. In the new structure Tata Motors will be having two subsidiaries a) Tata Motors PV (PVCo) – 100% holdings, and b) Tata Motors EV (EVCo) – with 85-89% holdings and the balance 11-15% will be held by TPG group at an equity valuation of USD 9.1Bn. In exchange the Tata Motors will issue compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS), which will be converted into ordinary equity shares in EVCo on the basis of achieving the revenue threshold.



Outlook


Since our last recommendation, the stock price has achieved our target price of INR 394. Further, we have revised our FY23E EPS of INR 30.9 (earlier INR 18), and we apply a P/E multiple of 16x (earlier 22x) on FY23E EPS to arrive at revised target price of INR 495 (earlier INR 394) per share, implying upside potential of 17.7%. Accordingly, we reiterate our “BUY” rating on the shares of Tata Motors.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Tata Motors
first published: Oct 13, 2021 02:00 pm

