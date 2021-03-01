Buy Tata Motors: target of Rs 365: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Motors

The stock trades at an attractive P/E multiple of 12.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.1x its FY2023E. Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC (JLR) held an investor day to discuss its renewed global strategy for electrification of Jaguar and Land Rover brands and related reduction in fixed costs and the company’s focus on profits over volumes. The management has given positive guidance for its JLR business, expecting positive cashflow by FY23, net debt to be zero by FY24, and EBIT margins greater than 10% by FY26. Also, JLR would write off GBP 1.5bn in Q4FY21 related to prior investments and cash restructuring. We expect all-round improvement in the company’s business and expect TAMO’s earnings to become positive in FY2022E and 33.1% in FY2023E, driven by a 15.3% revenue CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E and a 140 bps improvement in EBITDA margin.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Tata Motors (TAMO) with a PT of Rs. 365.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.