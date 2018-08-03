App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Metaliks; target of Rs 360: Centrum Research

Centrum Research is bullish on Tata Metaliks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum Research's research report on Tata Metaliks


Tata Metaliks (TML) delivered steady performance in Q1 despite few unscheduled shutdowns and EBITDA stood at ~Rs660mn, up 33% YoY but lower than our expectations by ~8% with the miss being completely driven by shutdown impact (~Rs70mn). We continue to maintain our positive view on TML as its DI pipe business boasts of an industry leading cost structure, solid demand drivers and strong entry barriers. With expected recovery in spreads in FY19E and commissioning of PCI project by Q4FY19E coupled with several other productivity improvement initiatives,


Outlook


TML is expected to continue delivering steady earnings growth over FY19-20E. We see valuations attractive with reasonable scope for a re-rating and maintain Buy with a TP of Rs1050.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum Research #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Metaliks

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.