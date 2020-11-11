PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consumer Products: target of Rs 630: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

Q2FY2021 was a mixed bag, as revenues grew by ~19%, but gross margins declined by 269 bps, in turn limiting rise in OPM to 97 bps to 14.4%; operating profit grew 27%. The India beverages grew by 32%; India foods revenues rose 13%; Tata Coffee (including Vietnam) grew by 17%, while international tea business’ growth moderated to single digits as effect of pantry loading faded. Market share gains in domestic branded tea and salt, doubling of distribution reach, better penetration of packaged foods portfolio and new launches remain key growth levers in the near term. A significant increase in domestic tea prices will stress margins but merger synergies would ease the impact.


We broadly maintain earnings estimates for FY2021/22/23E and retain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 630.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:29 am

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consumer Products

