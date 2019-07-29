App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services, target Rs 2,510: Anand Rathi

We expect growth momentum to continue in FY20, given deal wins of USD 6.2bn in Q4-FY19.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting & business solutions provider that has been partnering with the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over past fifty years.

The company has grown consistently at industry leading growth rates on the back of its strategy of adding new clients, winning large deals and co-innovating with customers.

Close

TCS has delivered a double digit revenue CAGR of 10.5 percent in the last three years. Its revenue has grown from Rs 10,86,460 million in FY-16 to Rs 14,64,630 million in FY-19.

TCS strong TCV wins, improving YoY growth in BFSI, all-round vertical growth, rising digital revenue and healthy Q4 exit rate drive confidence on underlying momentum, and we expect the IT major to comfortably post double-digit revenue growth in FY20E.

We expect growth momentum to continue in FY20, given deal wins of USD 6.2bn in Q4-FY19.

We initiate our coverage on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a buy rating and target price of Rs 2,510 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 01:36 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.