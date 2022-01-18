Buy Tata Consultancy Services target of Rs 4457: Geojit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services, a division of Tata Sons Limited, is a global IT services organization that provides a comprehensive range of IT services to its clients in industries. The Company caters to finance and banking, insurance, telecommunication, and transportation among others. Q3FY22 revenue up 16.4% YoY (+4.3% QoQ, +15.4% YoY on constant currency (CC) basis) as segments continued to record strong growth. EBIT margin recorded a 60bps sequential contraction to 25.0% owing to increase in backfilling costs, targeted increments and subcontractor expenses. PAT however surged 12.3% YoY on higher other income. Company added 28,238 new employees during Q3FY22 bringing the total headcount to 556,986. Attrition in the quarter stood at 15.3%. Company managed to sustain its strong growth momentum, recording robust performance across all verticals, with pace expected to continue in the coming quarters.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a rolled forward target price of Rs. 4,457 based on 33x FY24E adj. EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More