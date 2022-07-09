English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3650: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3650 in its research report dated July 08, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 09, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


    TCS reported a steady constant currency revenue growth of 3.5%/15.5% q-o-q/y-o-y with strong client metrics and healthy deal wins. EBIT margins missed our estimates owing to supply-side challenges. Demand for operation transformation is robust, led by higher spends on next-gen technologies, multi-service integrated deals and new revenue streams. TCS is at forefront at driving clients’ operation transformation program given its strong capabilities, robust contextual understanding of clients’ operations and domain expertise. Management remains optimistic on achieving 25% EBIT margin by Q4FY2023 as it does not see any incremental supply-side pressure. Margin is expected to improve sequentially in the coming quarters of FY2023E given absence of wage revision, better pricing and currency tailwinds.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 3,650 given preferred strategic partner for vendor consolidation excercise, healthy deal wins and scope of margin improvement.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,264.85, down Rs 22.10, or 0.67 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,300.25 and an intraday low of Rs 3,250.05.


    It was trading with volumes of 76,501 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 106,624 shares, a decrease of -28.25 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.82 percent or Rs 26.65 at Rs 3,286.95.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,045.50 and 52-week low Rs 3,023.35 on 18 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 19.3 percent below its 52-week high and 7.99 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,194,625.39 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Consultancy Services - 090722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consultancy Services
    first published: Jul 9, 2022 11:13 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.