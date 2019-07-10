Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

We remain positive on TCS, given strong deal wins with increasing TCVs, healthy deal pipeline and robust digital growth. TCS reported lower-than-expected CC revenue growth of 10.6% y-o-y; however, margins remained a tad below our estimates. Digital, with an annual run-rate of $7 billion+, continued to show strong growth momentum, grew by 42.1% y-o-y.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on TCS with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,300.

