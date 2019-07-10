Buy Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated July 09, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services
We remain positive on TCS, given strong deal wins with increasing TCVs, healthy deal pipeline and robust digital growth. TCS reported lower-than-expected CC revenue growth of 10.6% y-o-y; however, margins remained a tad below our estimates. Digital, with an annual run-rate of $7 billion+, continued to show strong growth momentum, grew by 42.1% y-o-y.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on TCS with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,300.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.