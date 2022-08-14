English
    Buy Tata Chemicals; target of Rs 1370: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1370 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Chemicals


    Commencing operations in 1944, Tata Chemicals has come a long way to become one of the top five players in the global soda ash market. Under basic chemical, TCL offers soda ash, sodium bicarbonate, cement, salt, marine chemicals and crushed refined soda. Speciality chemical consists of solution towards agro chemical through Rallis and other specialty solutions such as nutritional products and HDS • Basic chemical forms 75% of overall revenue while the rest comes from speciality products.


    Outlook


    We revise our rating from HOLD to BUY on the stock due to better soda ash pricing environment. We value Tata Chemicals at SOTP valuation to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 1370/share (earlier Rs 1155/share).


    For all recommendations report, click here

