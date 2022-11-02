English
    Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 2600: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Supreme Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2600 in its research report dated November 01, 2022.

    November 02, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Supreme Industries


    Supreme Industries (SIL) is India’s leading plastic processing company with a presence in four major segments including piping systems, packaging products, industrial products & consumer product category with revenue contribution of 63%,16%, 16% & 5%, respectively. Market leader in the PVC pipe industry with a value market share of 15% • Robust balance sheet with RoE & RoCE of 24% & 27% (five-year average), respectively, with stringent working capital policy.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at 32x P/E FY24E EPS and revise our target price to Rs 2600.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Supreme Industries - 02-11-2022 - icici

