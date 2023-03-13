Buy Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 403: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Suprajit Engineering

Except for non-auto business (SENA) all other divisions are expected to perform well in Q4FY23. Consolidating European business to eliminate margin volatility. LDC business has turned around – inline with management’s earlier guidance. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 17.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.8x its FY25E estimates.



Outlook

We reiterate a Buy on Suprajit Engineering Ltd with an unchanged PT of Rs. 403, on the back of its diversified, de-risked and innovation-driven business model.

