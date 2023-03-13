Buy Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 403: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Suprajit Engineering
Except for non-auto business (SENA) all other divisions are expected to perform well in Q4FY23. Consolidating European business to eliminate margin volatility. LDC business has turned around – inline with management’s earlier guidance. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 17.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.8x its FY25E estimates.
Outlook
We reiterate a Buy on Suprajit Engineering Ltd with an unchanged PT of Rs. 403, on the back of its diversified, de-risked and innovation-driven business model.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.