English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 403: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Suprajit Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 403 in its research report dated February 15, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 13, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Suprajit Engineering

    Except for non-auto business (SENA) all other divisions are expected to perform well in Q4FY23. Consolidating European business to eliminate margin volatility. LDC business has turned around – inline with management’s earlier guidance. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 17.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.8x its FY25E estimates.


    Outlook

    We reiterate a Buy on Suprajit Engineering Ltd with an unchanged PT of Rs. 403, on the back of its diversified, de-risked and innovation-driven business model.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Suprajit Engineering - 13 -03 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Suprajit Engineering
    first published: Mar 13, 2023 06:44 pm