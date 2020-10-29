172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sudarshan-chemical-industries-target-of-rs-550-icici-direct-6034461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sudarshan Chemical Industries; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sudarshan Chemical Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sudarshan Chemical Industries


Q2FY21 revenues grew 1% YoY, 21.7% QoQ to Rs 428.9 crore. Pigment segment grew mere 0.4% YoY, 17.8% QoQ to Rs 402 crore. Muted YoY growth was mainly due to production disruption in July amid Covid-19. EBITDA margins improved mere 18 bps YoY to 15.8% (I-direct estimate: 15.5%), 111 bps improvement in gross margins was largely offset by higher employee cost and other expenditure. EBITDA grew 2.1% YoY, 27.8% QoQ to Rs 67.7 crore vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 63.3 crore. PAT declined 34.4% YoY (up 66.7% YoY) to Rs 30.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 27.3 crore) due to increase in depreciation, interest cost and tax outgo.


Outlook


Margins are also likely to improve due to backward integration, change in product mix towards margin accretive products. We have a BUY rating with a target price of Rs 550 (22x FY23E EPS of Rs 25).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sudarshan Chemical Industries

