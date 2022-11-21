English
    Buy Strides Pharma Sciences; target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Strides Pharma Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    November 21, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Strides Pharma Sciences


    Strides Pharma Sciences (Strides) posted strong performance in Q2FY2023 with the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential improvement in OPM to 9.4%. Revenue grew by 24.3% y-o-y to Rs. 897.1 crore; adjusted PAT stood at Rs. 16.7 crore. US business registered one of the best quarterly performances, with revenue at $60mn. Management has guided for $250 mn revenue from the US for FY2023, which translates into strong growth. A strategic review of the other regulated market business has led to exit from low-margin businesses. The business is expected to return to historical levels with superior margins from Q3.


    Outlook


    The stock price has corrected sharply by ~35% from its 52-week highs and is trading at reasonable valuations of 17.3x its FY2024E earnings. We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 450.


    first published: Nov 21, 2022 03:08 pm