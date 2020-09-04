172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-strides-pharma-science-target-of-rs-710-icici-securities-5798371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Strides Pharma Science: target of Rs 710: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Strides Pharma Science recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 710 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Strides Pharma Science


Strides Pharma Science (Strides) holds 48.7% equity stake in Stelis Pharma on fully diluted basis and would invest additional US$25mn to make it a subsidiary in next 9-12 months. Currently Stelis is loss making entity and negatively affects Strides’ profitability. In FY20, the losses from JV & Associates stood at Rs1.1bn, of which Stelis accounted for ~70% of these losses while remaining pertained to consumer health business (CHC). Management expects Stelis to witness operational turnaround in FY22E which may provide 15-20% upside to Strides’ earnings.


Outlook


We believe US market (ex-Ranitidine) would grow 10.0% CAGR over FY20-FY23E while company’s consolidated EBITDA margin would sustain at 20- 21%. Minimal capex requirement and healthy operational performance would help in generating FCFF of ~Rs12bn over FY21E-FY23E. Retain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Strides Pharma Science

