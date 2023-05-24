Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 743: LKP Research

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

LKP Research's research report on State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBIN) has delivered a strong result on operating and assets quality front. It’s reported GNPA (2.78% v/s 3.14% in 3QFY23) and NNPA (0.67% v/s 0.77% in 3QFY23) holds steady with stable PCR (incl. AUCA) of 92%. Furthermore SMA1/2 (8bps v/s 2bps) decreased meaningfully. The bank has witnessed better than expected advance growth (17% YoY & 4.6% QoQ) led by growth across segment and steady deposit base (9.2% YoY & 5% QoQ) sequentially with better liquidity position. Moreover the bank has reported highest ever quarterly PAT of ₹166bn (v/s ₹142bn in 3QFY23) on back of healthy NII (Domestic NIMs: 3.58%) and lower loan loss provision (credit cost: 16bps). The 4QFY23 calculated ROA and ROE stood at 1.23% and 20.4% respectively; surpassing the ROE target of 15%.

Outlook

The bank has established total standard asset and contingent provision of ~₹338bn (109bps of net advances) as on 4QFY23. With improving operating environment, ample contingent buffer (against ECL provisions) and strong growth outlook, we believe the annual ROE target of 15% is achievable in FY24E/25E. Therefore, we recommend BUY with target price of ₹743.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

State Bank of India - 24 -05 - 2023 - lkp