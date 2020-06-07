Buy State Bank of India target of Rs 262: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) posted mixed results for Q4FY2020, wherein, on one hand, operational performance lagged expectations, but a reasonable moratorium book and sequentially better asset quality were positives. For COVID-19 related provisions, the bank has taken provision of Rs. 938 crore (15% for loans outstanding of value Rs. 6,250 crore) and Rs. 234 crore for standard assets. Provision coverage stood at healthy 83.62% in Q4FY2020 (versus 81.7% in Q3FY2020). However, considering the tough conditions, we have revised our growth and credit cost estimates for FY2021E and FY2022E and the target multiple.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 262.







