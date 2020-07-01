App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Star Cement; target of Rs 115: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Star Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated June 27, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Star Cement


During 4QFY20, good demand in east/NE drove 4% vol growth despite Covid lockdown. Weak pricing however led to profit decline. Even in FY20, weak pricing pulled down profits despite higher utilisation, debt reduction and higher treasury gains. Healthy OCF topped large capex and investor pay-outs (buyback/dividends) and net cash balance doubled YoY.



Outlook


We maintain BUY on Star Cement with a TP of Rs 115. We continue to like Star for its leadership positioning in the lucrative NE region, which drives its industry leading op margin and healthy return ratios.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 11:03 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Star Cement

