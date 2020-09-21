172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-somany-ceramics-target-of-rs-304-icici-securities-5865581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Somany Ceramics: target of Rs 304: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Somany Ceramics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 304 in its research report dated September 20, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Somany Ceramics


We hosted Mr. Abhishek Somany, MD of Somany Ceramics, for the I-Sec Virtual Corporate Day event. The key takeaways from the event, which saw participation from 7 marquee investors, include: a) Faster-than-anticipated recovery in volumes thus far; b) impressive cash collection since Jun’20 leading to sizeable cash surplus situation (on standalone basis) despite prepayment of term loan worth Rs250mn in Aug’20; c) last phase of unwinding of treasury operations under way (left over ICDs at mere Rs120-130mn); likely paring of debt to the tune of Rs1bn over the next 12 months; e) likely fixed cost reduction of Rs500-550mn in FY21E of which Rs100-120mn would be of sustainable nature; and f) structural improvement in EBITDA margins with close to double-digit margins in FY21 (exQ1), 11-12% in FY22 and moving back to 13-14% margin trajectory post FY22.



Outlook


Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 21, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Somany Ceramics

