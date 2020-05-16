App
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Siemens; target of Rs 1402: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Siemens has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1402 in its research report dated May 14, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Siemens


GOAGRO's results were significantly impacted due to COVID and lockdown measures leading to significant erosion in topline and profitability in the core business. Many one-offs and adjustments have impacted YoY comparison, but indicatively adjusted sales/EBITDA/APAT came at +2%/-5%/+38% YoY @ Rs 14.6 bn/ Rs 648 mn/ Rs 272 mn resp. Though its products fall under essential categories list the outlook continues to be grim for a while, as many of its products target out-of-home consumption. A broad based revival of fortunes for GOAGRO is expected only in FY22.



Outlook


We maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs1402 on 40x SY21E as we believe strong balance sheet will support the valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 16, 2020 03:36 pm

