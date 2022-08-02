Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2500: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Shriram City Union Finance

For Q1FY23, Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF) reported earnings of Rs3.2bn, driven by NIM expansion and lower-than-anticipated provisions. Disbursements grew by 5% qoq/74% yoy, resulting in AUM growth of 4% qoq/17% yoy. NIMs increased by 85bps qoq/73bps yoy due to reduction in CoF and asset mix changes. Operating profit was Rs6.6bn and grew by 11% qoq/16% yoy. GS3 declined by 20bps qoq to ~6.1% and NS3 remained flat at 3.3%. COVID-related provisions stood at Rs3.4bn (1% of AUM) vs. Rs4.3bn (1.3% of AUM) as of Q4. Shriram Housing Finance Limited (SHFL) reported quarterly PAT of Rs0.3bn (+36 % qoq/ 176% yoy). SCUF is a play in retail financing across MSMEs, two-wheelers (2W), gold, personal, and auto, among others. With the merger on track, as well as its ability to leverage Shriram Capital’s customer base and appraise the ‘cash’ businesses, SCUF is set to accelerate growth in the post-pandemic era. SHFL, with access to the wider Shriram network, seeks to gain share in the fast-growing affordable housing finance segment.

Outlook

Considering the imminent merger of SHTF with SCUF, we link our TP of SCUF with that of SHTF using the merger share ratio i.e. ~1.55x. We roll over our forecasts to Sep’23E and retain our Buy rating with a Sep’23E TP of Rs2,500 (earlier Rs2,700) for FY23-24E RoE of 14%. Key downside risks: 1) Stake sale by current investors and 2) Merger integration risks.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shriram City Union Finance -010822 - emkay