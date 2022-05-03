English
    Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2150: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram City Union Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2150 in its research report dated May 01, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Shriram City Union Finance


    SCUF reported a healthy disbursement momentum despite seasonality (relative to 3Q of the fiscal year). Product mix change in favor of personal loans has aided yields while improvement in borrowing costs has allowed SCUF to deliver healthy spreads/margins. Asset quality exhibited significant improvement with GS3 declining ~100bp QoQ without having to resort to elevated write-offs (like in SHTF) and is perhaps the best in the last six years. Shriram Housing continues to demonstrate a lot of promise in all aspects ranging from AUM growth, margins and asset quality. Technical reasons (of a potential supply overhang after the merger) aside, the merged entity will emerge stronger than the respective standalone businesses.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR2,150 (based on 1.3x FY24E BVPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 3, 2022 12:05 pm
