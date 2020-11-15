PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shree Cement: target of Rs 27,000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Shree Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 27,000 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Shree Cement


In Q2FY2021, Shree Cement reported strong operational profitability led by reduction in operating expenses leading to strong beat on operating profit and net profit. Expect 7-8% volume growth for FY2021 excluding April 2021. Demand emanating from rural and semi-urban centers along with a pickup in government led infrastructure demand brightens outlook going ahead. Revisiting its medium to long term capacity expansion plans to reach 57MTPA over three years and 80MTPA over six-seven years.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Shree Cement Limited (Shree Cement) with a revised PT of Rs. 27,000, as we factor in upwardly revised estimates and expect it to report industry leading growth led by rising capacity utlisation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 11:31 am

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Shree Cement

