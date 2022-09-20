English
    Buy Sheela Foam; target of Rs 3650: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Sheela Foam has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3650 in its research report dated September 20, 2022.

    September 20, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sheela Foam


    Sheela Foam (SFL) is the market leader in the domestic mattresses industry with a value market share of ~25% in the organised segment. The company’s “Sleepwell” is one of the leading brands in the domestic mattresses industry. It has a pan-India presence through ~6000 MBOs and ~5500 EBOs, respectively. Apart from India (contributes ~70% to the topline), the company also manufactures Polyutherene (PU)/technical foams in Australia and Spain with revenue contributions of 15% each. SFL has envisaged a capex of Rs 350 crore to increase its consolidated capacity by ~23% in the next two years. Revenue, earnings grew at CAGR of 11%, 13%, respectively, in FY18-22 • Cash surplus balance sheet with last three-year’s average RoE, RoCE of 19%, 22%, respectively.



    Outlook


    We value SFL at 55x FY24EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 3650/share.

    At 16:01 hrs Sheela Foam was quoting at Rs 2,999.90, up Rs 61.75, or 2.10 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,032.40 and an intraday low of Rs 2,911.25.


    It was trading with volumes of 1,520 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 2,178 shares, a decrease of -30.20 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.12 percent or Rs 94.70 at Rs 2,938.15.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,054.00 and 52-week low Rs 2,213.20 on 13 April, 2022 and 20 September, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 26 percent below its 52-week high and 35.55 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 14,634.35 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sheela Foam - 200922 - icici

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sheela Foam
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 04:52 pm
