App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shankara Building Products; target of Rs 2017: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Shankara Building Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2017 in its research report dated August 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Shankara Building Products


Shankara Building Products Ltd revenues were much ahead of our estimates but margins came lower than expectations due to sharp decline in enterprise and channel segment margins. Company is looking at higher revenue trajectory and in this process, margins may get impacted to some extent in the interim. However, more clarity would emerge in coming 1-2 quarters on the trade-off between higher revenues and slightly lower than expected margins. Though Q1FY19 was a strong quarter, company has mentioned that growth in Q2FY19 may get impacted by seasonal slowdown.


Outlook


We maintain our estimates and price target of Rs 2017 based on 23x EV/EBITDA for retail business and 8x EV/EBITDA for channel and enterprise business. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:06 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Shankara Building Products

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.