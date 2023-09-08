Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 3928: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India

Domestic demand is steady; exports are expected to follow macro trends and improve gradually. The wind energy segment has started showing early sign of green shoots. Acquisition of KRSV would help it in strengthening its presence in after market space.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating on Schaeffler India (Schaeffler) with a revised PT of Rs 3928 in expectation of sustenance in domestic demand success in high-value EV business, increase in localization and traction in after market segment.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Schaeffler India - 08 -09 - 2023 - khan