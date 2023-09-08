Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 3928: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India
Domestic demand is steady; exports are expected to follow macro trends and improve gradually. The wind energy segment has started showing early sign of green shoots. Acquisition of KRSV would help it in strengthening its presence in after market space.
Outlook
We reiterate our Buy rating on Schaeffler India (Schaeffler) with a revised PT of Rs 3928 in expectation of sustenance in domestic demand success in high-value EV business, increase in localization and traction in after market segment.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!