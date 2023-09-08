English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 3928: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Schaeffler India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3928 in its research report dated September 06, 2023.

    Broker Research
    September 08, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India

    Domestic demand is steady; exports are expected to follow macro trends and improve gradually. The wind energy segment has started showing early sign of green shoots. Acquisition of KRSV would help it in strengthening its presence in after market space.

    Outlook

    We reiterate our Buy rating on Schaeffler India (Schaeffler) with a revised PT of Rs 3928 in expectation of sustenance in domestic demand success in high-value EV business, increase in localization and traction in after market segment.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Schaeffler India - 08 -09 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Schaeffler India #Sharekhan
    first published: Sep 8, 2023 11:25 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!