Buy Sanghi Industries; target of Rs 42: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Sanghi Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 42 in its research report dated November 14, 2020.
Dec 1, 2020 / 07:09 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Sanghi Industries


Weak demand in its operating regions (Gujarat/Maharashtra) due to Covid-19 and the monsoon hindered Sanghi’ Q2 performance. Cost optimisation, however, brought some respite. With the Kutch expansion to commence in Q3, its ramping up amid an uncertain demand environment would be key to watch.


Outlook


We retain our Buy, with a higher TP of Rs42 (earlier Rs31), 9x FY22e EV/EBITDA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Sanghi Industries
first published: Dec 1, 2020 07:09 pm

