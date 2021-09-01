MARKET NEWS

Buy Relaxo Footwears: target of Rs 1350: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Relaxo Footwears has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated August 27, 2021.

Broker Research
September 01, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwears


Improving mobility led by opening up of corporate and educational institutes would result in faster recovery in the quarters (in the out-of-home footwear category). Medium-term outlook is intact, as focus on improving penetration in the southern markets, new product addition, and shift from non-branded to branded products remain key growth levers. Higher sales volume, better mix and price hike of 7-8% would mitigate the input cost inflation and the OPM would remain at ~20%.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Relaxo Footwear with a revised price target of Rs. 1350. A good financial track record, improving cash flows, and better growth prospects make it a better pick in the branded retail space.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Relaxo Footwears #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 1, 2021 01:14 pm

