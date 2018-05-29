Buy Rajoo Engineers; target of Rs 65.60: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Rajoo Engineers

Rajoo Engineers Limited (REL) reported a strong set of numbers for FY18 led by healthy growth in revenue and earnings, and robust margin expansion. Operating revenue increased 32% to Rs 147 crore in FY18. This was higher than management’s earlier expectation of Rs 125 crore. EBITDA expanded 71% to Rs 21 crore in FY18, aided by a 332 bps rise in EBITDA margin to 14.4%.

Outlook

Based on the scope for growth and expected healthy performance going forward, we value REL at 20x FY19E EPS of Rs 3.28, generating a target price of Rs 65.60. Our price target informs a BUY rating with a potential upside of 20% from current levels.

