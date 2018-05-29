App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rajoo Engineers; target of Rs 65.60: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Rajoo Engineers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65.60 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Khambatta Securities' research report on Rajoo Engineers

Rajoo Engineers Limited (REL) reported a strong set of numbers for FY18 led by healthy growth in revenue and earnings, and robust margin expansion. Operating revenue increased 32% to Rs 147 crore in FY18. This was higher than management’s earlier expectation of Rs 125 crore. EBITDA expanded 71% to Rs 21 crore in FY18, aided by a 332 bps rise in EBITDA margin to 14.4%.

Outlook

Based on the scope for growth and expected healthy performance going forward, we value REL at 20x FY19E EPS of Rs 3.28, generating a target price of Rs 65.60. Our price target informs a BUY rating with a potential upside of 20% from current levels.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 29, 2018 05:19 pm

tags #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Rajoo Engineers #Recommendations

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.