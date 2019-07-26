App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PVR; target of Rs 2050: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2050 in its research report dated July 25, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on PVR


EBITDA up 16% YoY; PAT down 20% YoY (in-line): On a pre-Ind-AS 116 basis, consol. revenue grew strongly by 26% YoY, driven by healthy screen adds. EBITDA increased 16% YoY to INR1.6b (in-line). PAT declined 20% YoY (in-line), led by a significant increase in depreciation and interest cost, partly due to the SPI acquisition. On an Ind-AS 116 basis, PAT was down by a steep 69% YoY, unlike peers which faced limited impact, as the company has longer 15-year leases with higher liability and interest charge.


Outlook


Healthy growth prospects, coupled with strong competitive position, favor premium valuations. We have adjusted our EV/EBITDA multiple due to the EBITDA reclassification. Subsequently, we ascribe 10x EV/EBITDA (at five-year average multiple) to FY21E EBITDA of INR7.8b, arriving at a TP of INR2,050 (15% upside). Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #PVR #Recommendations

