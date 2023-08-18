English
    Buy PVR Inox; target of Rs 2240: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on PVR Inox recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2240 in its research report dated August 15, 2023.

    August 18, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on PVR Inox

    PVR Inox performance update states that they have achieved ‘highest ever daily and weekend admissions and box office’. On 13th Aug’23, PVR Inox had 1.28mn admits and 3.36mn admits over Friday to Sunday with GBO revenue >INR 1bn. We think this implies an occupancy of 72-75% on Sunday and 63-65% over 3 days. We have been bullish on the recovery of the movie exhibition business given the strong pipeline since Q2FY24 (link). However, the current performance is a positive surprise. Merger synergies have also started playing out (link). Given the high operating leverage that plays out in this business, we believe earnings upgrades are necessary. We, therefore, upgrade adjusted EBITDA estimates for FY24E/25E by 48%/12%. We are now 52%/8% above consensus.

    Outlook

    Given our bull case is playing out, it remains a top pick (link) as we raise our target price to INR 2,240. Re-iterate BUY.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

