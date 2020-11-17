PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Power Grid Corporation; target of Rs 230: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Power Grid Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Power Grid Corporation


Q1 revenues were largely in line (refer Exhibit 1), though PAT was ahead of estimates on higher surcharge and dividend income and lower interest costs. It has done a capex of Rs31bn, while capitalization was Rs106bn, during the quarter mainly due to Raipur Pugalur HVDC line of Rs95bn getting capitalised. It has maintained its guidance for a capex of Rs105bn and capitalization of Rs200-250bn in FY21. The current CWIP Rs282bn, while work in hand is Rs410bn. As capex reduces, we believe that it can increase dividend payouts going forward. FY20 payout was at 54%, giving a dividend yield of ~5%.


Outlook


We maintain our estimates in FY21 and continue to maintain our Buy rating with a TP of Rs230, valuing it at 1.6 P/BV on FY22E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Power Grid Corporation #Recommendations

