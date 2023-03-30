English
    Buy Power Grid Corporation of India; target of Rs 265: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Power Grid Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated March 29, 2023.

    March 30, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Power Grid Corporation of India

    Power Grid has won eight TBCB project wins in Q4FY23, thus taking total bid wins to 12 TBCB projects in FY23YTD. Investment approval is also up by 124% y-o-y to Rs. 10,393 crore in FY23YTD. Large addressable power transmission market opportunity of Rs. 2.44 lakh crore by FY30E from renewable energy (RE) projects would drive a pick-up in Power Grid’s capex/asset capitalization and could drive re-rating. Robust projects pipeline of Rs. 25,600 crore (excluding Leh-Kaithal project worth Rs. 22,000 crore), recent new TBCB project wins, and regulated RoE model provides earnings visibility (expect a 10% PAT CAGR over FY22-25E) and keeps us constructive on the stock.

    Outlook

    Earnings growth visibility, RoE of 18% and healthy dividend yield ~5-6% makes valuation attractive at 1.7x/1.5x FY24E/FY25E P/BV. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on Power with an unchanged PT of Rs. 265.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Power Grid Corporation of India - 30 -03 - 2023 - moti

