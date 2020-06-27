Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 233: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on PNC Infratech

PNC reported revenue in line, EBITDA margin lower and APAT above estimates. PNC posted 7.6%/ 3.4%/ 2.6% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ Adj. PAT to Rs11.6 bn/ Rs1.6 bn/ Rs761 mn in Q4FY20. The company is facing labour shortage and is currently operating with 75% strength and expects 100% post monsoon. We broadly maintain our revenue and EBITDA margin estimates for FY21E/ FY22E. However, we increase our FY22E APAT estimates due to lower tax as company will adopt the new tax rate from FY22E. We expect healthy revenue/ APAT CAGR of 9.1%/ 8.1% over FY20-22E. Moreover, revenue/ APAT growth significantly slows down to 2.3%/ -10.3% in FY21E due to lockdown impact and jumps back to revenue/ APAT growth of 16.4%/ 30.2% in FY22E driven by stabilization of labour and supply chain issues coupled with execution from 4 HAM projects where AD is expected in Q3FY21E.

Outlook

The current core construction valuations of 11.3x/ 8.7x FY21E/ FY22E EPS are attractive. Thus, we maintain Buy, with SOTP of Rs233 (10x FY22E EPS and 1x FY22E P/B for HAM and BOT investments).



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.