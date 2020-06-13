App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 1765: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1765 in its research report dated June 08, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on PI Industries


PI's Q4 revenue increased 6% yoy on the back of Isagro acquisition. Comparable revenues stood flat yoy. Comparable domestic revenues decreased 25% yoy due to the deferment of Rs1bn in sales to Q1FY21 due to shutdown. Adjusted for same, domestic revenues increased 26% yoy, marking 2nd consecutive quarter of high growth. PI has rationalized its product portfolio in the domestic business by exiting tail products and improving focus on specialty products. As a result, Q4 gross margins improved 106bps yoy. EBITDA margins improved lower at 23bps yoy due to plant shutdown costs. Comparable exports increased 7% yoy despite the shutdown of one plant due to fire on 6th Jan and Covid-19 shutdown for last 8-10 days in March. Overall exports increased 12% yoy due to Isagro acquisition.


Outlook


PI's robust order book of USD1.5bn (3.6x FY21E revenues) and turnaround in the domestic business offer comfort and justifies industry-leading P/E valuations of 26.5x/22.4x for FY22/FY23E. We maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs1,765 (28x Jun-21E EPS).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Jun 13, 2020 11:19 am

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #PI Industries #Recommendations

