    Buy Phoenix Mills: target of Rs 1630: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1630 in its research report dated August 14, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills


    Phoenix Mills (PML) is a leading retail mall developer and operator in India. It is into retail-led, mixed-use properties and has developed 17.5+ mn sq ft of retail, commercial, hospitality and residential asset class. PML has an operational retail area of ~7 mn sq ft spread over nine operational malls and is developing ~6 mn sq ft of retail space. It has ~2 mn sq ft operational in commercial segment and plans to add ~5 mn sq ft.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating as PML remains a quasi-play on India’s consumption story, given the quality of assets & healthy balance sheet. We value PML at Rs 1630/share as we assign 20% premium to NAV given the strategic inorganic expansion plans in place.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Phoenix Mills - 140822 - ic

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Phoenix Mills #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:55 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.