you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 305: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Petronet LNG


PLNG reported 1QFY20 results based on Ind-AS 116. Reported EBIDTA came in 17% higher than our estimate at INR10.2b (+10% YoY), led by lower other expenditure under the new accounting standards. Depreciation stood at INR1.9b (+86% YoY) and interest cost at INR1.0b (~3-4x). Reported PBT of INR8.4b was in line with our estimate. Adjusting for Ind-AS loss of INR516m, PBT was 3% above our estimate at INR8.9b. PAT was in line with our estimate at INR5.6b (-5% YoY, +27% QoQ).


Outlook


We expect EBITDA growth of ~27%/16% in FY20/21. The stock trades at 15.0x FY20E EPS of INR16.0. We value PLNG on DCF (WACC: 12.0%, TGR: 3%) to arrive at a fair value of INR305, implying an upside of 27%. Reiterate Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

